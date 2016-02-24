* Shares trade narrowly in thin trade; G20 awaited * Won eases, hurt by renewed demand for safe-haven currencies By Yeonsoo Kwak SEOUL, Feb 24 South Korean shares pared earlier losses on Wednesday morning from weak oil prices and renewed demand for safe-haven assets, but sentiment was cautious ahead of this week's G20 meeting. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) stood at 1,914.75 points as of 0221 GMT, virtually unchanged from the previous close of 1,914.22 points. "Amid low volume trading, the correlation between oil and equities seems a bit weak today. I'd say that oil prices need to regain at least to $35 a barrel in order to say they've finally come off the bottom," said Bae Sung-young, a stock analyst at Hyundai Securities. Oil prices slid in early trading on Wednesday, extending sharp falls from the previous session after top exporter Saudi Arabia ruled out production cuts and industry data showed a further build in U.S. crude stocks. Shares of oil refiners and petrochemical firms underperformed, with SK Innovation Co Ltd sliding 0.7 percent and Hanwha Chemical Corp falling 0.7 percent. The sub-index for construction stocks slumped 5.7 percent, with KEPCO Plant Service & Engineering plunging 18.7 percent on soft fourth-quarter earnings. Foreign investors sold a net 27.1 billion won ($21.93 million) worth of KOSPI shares, while individuals supported the main bourse by purchasing a net 50.2 billion won near the mid-session The South Korean won drifted lower in thin trading amid the market's underlying risk-averse mood. Sentiment for riskier assets was also hurt by China's decision to set a softer mid-point for the yuan, although most traders expect it to remain in a tight range before a meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bankers starting on Friday. The local currency was quoted at 1,236.4 against the dollar, down 0.4 percent from Tuesday's close of 1,231.1. March futures on three-year treasury bonds shed 0.02 points to 110.19. 0221 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,236.4 1,231.1 Yen/won 11.0417/556 10.9787 *KTB futures 110.19 110.21 KOSPI 1,914.75 1,914.22 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)