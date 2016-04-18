* Risk-averse mood likely to remain for the week -analyst * Foreigners' bargain-hunting keeps the shares from further loss SEOUL, April 18 The South Korean won and shares slid on Monday morning as oil producers' attempt to stabilise output failed and deadly earthquakes in Japan and Ecuador turned investors to safe-haven assets. The won stood at 1,150.5 to the dollar down 0.4 percent compared to Friday's close of 1,146.2 as of 0222 GMT. "The current risk-averse mood is expected to remain throughout the week but exporters' dollar-selling will put a limit on the won's loss for today," said Park Yuna, a foreign exchange analyst at Dongbu Securities. Global oil prices fell sharply after the meeting of major oil producers' meeting held in Qatar on Sunday fell apart. Saudi Arabia demanded Iran also curb its output despite calls on Riyadh to save the agreement and help prop up crude prices. South Korean shares slumped as declining issues far outnumbered the advancing ones. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.4 percent at 2,006.23 points. Foreign investors provided some support, buying a net 82.8 billion Korean won ($71.96 million) worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session. The sub-index for iron, steel and metal was down 0.9 percent, underperforming the main board. Heavyweight Posco fell 0.6 percent and Hyundai Steel Co down 0.5 percent. Major carmakers Hyundai Motor Co was up 1.3 percent, and Kia Motors Corp up 2.0 percent as the world's biggest automaker Toyota tumbled after a series of earthquakes. June futures on three-year treasury bonds gained 0.02 point to 110.21. 0222 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,150.5 1,146.2 Yen/won 10.6539/99 10.5818 *KTB futures 110.21 110.19 KOSPI 2,006.23 2,014.71 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)