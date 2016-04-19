* Won extends gains after BOK decides to keep rates for 10th month * KOSPI notches fresh highest point while showing modest gain SEOUL, April 19 The South Korean won and shares rose on Tuesday morning, supported by an upward trend in global equities and the Bank of Korea's decision to keep interest rates steady. South Korean shares rebounded after two sessions of declines, touching a new high for the year, while the local currency was quoted at 1,142.9 against the dollar, up 0.6 percent compared to Monday's close of 1,150.2. "Broad risk-on mood was set as New York stocks beat their highest level of the year overnight despite unstable oil prices, supporting the won's gain," said Jung Sung-yoon, a foreign exchange analyst at Hyundai Futures. Jung added that the won will gain a bit more, reacting to the Bank of Korea's decision to keep rates steady, although the impact would not last long. As expected, South Korea's central bank held rates steady on Tuesday for the 10th straight month, at 1.50 percent. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.1 percent at 2,011.44 points as of 0216 GMT. Offshore investors looked set for a fourth straight buying session, purchasing a net 53.0 billion Korean won ($46.41 million) worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session, buttressing the index. Gaining issues outnumbered losing ones 457 to 330. Building company Doosan Engineering & Construction Co Ltd surged near 30 percent to a five-month high on strong first-quarter results. Other major building companies' shares also rose, with Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co Ltd up 6.8 percent and Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co Ltd up 2.5 percent. Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd was down 0.9 percent. June futures on three-year treasury bonds shed 0.05 point to 110.07. 0216 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,142.9 1,150.2 Yen/won 10.4786/62 10.5051 *KTB futures 110.07 110.12 KOSPI 2,011.44 2,009.10 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Tony Munroe)