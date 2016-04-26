* Won weakens for three consecutive sessions
* Investors seeking clues on next Fed rate hike
* Markets shrug off South Korea Q1 GDP data
SEOUL, April 26 The South Korean won
slightly weakened against the dollar on Tuesday morning while
investors took a cautious stance ahead of the U.S. Federal
Reserve's policy meeting to be released later this week.
The won was traded at 1,149.4 per dollar, down
0.1 percent compared to Monday's close of 1,147.8 as of 0213
GMT.
"If the Fed takes on an optimistic outlook over the global
economy, it will be taken as a sign for a rate hike in June,
which will then pressure risky assets broadly," said Park Yuna,
a foreign exchange analyst at Dongbu Securities.
Park added that the won's trading will be boxed in at around
the 1,150 level for the week with exporters' month-end dollar
selling offsetting possible further losses.
South Korean shares were steady although decliners far
outnumbered advancers on the help of continued offshore demand.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up
0.1 percent at 2,017.28 points.
Both the local currency and shares showed little reaction to
South Korea's first-quarter GDP data, which showed growth cooled
to 0.4 percent, slightly lower than forecast.
Foreign investors were poised to be buyers for ten straight
sessions, adding 91.5 billion Korean won ($79.68 million) worth
of KOSPI shares near mid-session.
Semiconductor company SK Hynix Inc shares gained
5.1 percent as investors expect the company's performance may
have bottomed after its first-quarter results turned out to be
weaker than forecast.
Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
rose 1.2 percent while Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd
was up 3.7 percent.
June futures on three-year treasury bonds gained
0.01 point to 110.32.
0213 GMT Prev close
Dollar/won 1,149.4 1,147.8
Yen/won 10.3355/82 10.3418
*KTB futures 110.32 110.31
KOSPI 2,017.28 2,014.55
* Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds
(Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Sam Holmes)