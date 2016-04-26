* Won weakens for three consecutive sessions * Investors seeking clues on next Fed rate hike * Markets shrug off South Korea Q1 GDP data SEOUL, April 26 The South Korean won slightly weakened against the dollar on Tuesday morning while investors took a cautious stance ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting to be released later this week. The won was traded at 1,149.4 per dollar, down 0.1 percent compared to Monday's close of 1,147.8 as of 0213 GMT. "If the Fed takes on an optimistic outlook over the global economy, it will be taken as a sign for a rate hike in June, which will then pressure risky assets broadly," said Park Yuna, a foreign exchange analyst at Dongbu Securities. Park added that the won's trading will be boxed in at around the 1,150 level for the week with exporters' month-end dollar selling offsetting possible further losses. South Korean shares were steady although decliners far outnumbered advancers on the help of continued offshore demand. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.1 percent at 2,017.28 points. Both the local currency and shares showed little reaction to South Korea's first-quarter GDP data, which showed growth cooled to 0.4 percent, slightly lower than forecast. Foreign investors were poised to be buyers for ten straight sessions, adding 91.5 billion Korean won ($79.68 million) worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session. Semiconductor company SK Hynix Inc shares gained 5.1 percent as investors expect the company's performance may have bottomed after its first-quarter results turned out to be weaker than forecast. Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics Co Ltd rose 1.2 percent while Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd was up 3.7 percent. June futures on three-year treasury bonds gained 0.01 point to 110.32. 0213 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,149.4 1,147.8 Yen/won 10.3355/82 10.3418 *KTB futures 110.32 110.31 KOSPI 2,017.28 2,014.55 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Sam Holmes)