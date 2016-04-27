* Dollar slips on weak U.S. economic data, boosting the won * KOSPI eases; foreigners remain on the positive side of trading SEOUL, April 27 The South Korean won firmed on Wednesday morning and looked set to snap a three-day losing streak as weaker-than-expected U.S. economic data put broad pressure on the dollar. The won stood at 1,144.6 to the dollar, up 0.6 percent compared with Tuesday's close of 1,151.0 as of 0217 GMT. "The won seems to be bouncing from its recent losses while reacting to the greenback's decline on the back of weak U.S. data," said Jung Sung-yoon, a foreign exchange analyst at Hyundai Futures. Increased dollar supply in the market ahead of month-end may also be helping the won's rise, he added. South Korean shares nudged lower, extending their recent zigzag pattern caused by investor wariness ahead of the outcome of U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting, due at 1800 GMT. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.2 percent at 2,015.43 points. Foreign investors looked set to extend their buying streak for another day, having purchased 75.9 billion Korean won ($66.4 million) worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session. They have been buyers for the past ten days. Decliners outnumbered advancers 462 to 326. Screenmaker LG Display Co Ltd was down 1.7 percent after its first-quarter operating profit fell 95 percent from a year ago. LG Household & Healthcare Ltd rose 3.4 percent on the back of surprisingly strong first-quarter results released late Wednesday. June futures on three-year treasury bonds gained 0.02 point to 110.35. 0217 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,144.6 1,151.0 Yen/won 10.1856/64 10.3018 *KTB futures 110.35 110.33 KOSPI 2,015.43 2,019.63 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Richard Pullin)