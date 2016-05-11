* KOSPI expected to rebound next week - analyst
* Won reverses losses from recent sessions
SEOUL, May 11 South Korean shares eased early on
Wednesday despite renewed global risk sentiment as market
participants remained uncertain about future central bank
policies both at home and in the U.S.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
down 0.5 percent at 1,973.37 points as of 0209 GMT.
Kim Sung-hwan, a stock analyst at Bookook Securities, said
the market is waiting for comments from three typically hawkish
Federal Reserve officials due to speak Thursday for clues on
next policy moves.
"And once the BOK's decision is out in the market at the end
of this week, the KOSPI will probably bounce back again," Kim
said.
South Korea's central bank is scheduled to hold its policy
meeting on Friday, where a majority of analysts polled by
Reuters saw interest rates unchanged at 1.50 percent.
Foreigners were poised to be sellers, offloading 35.0
billion Korean won ($29.96 million) worth of KOSPI shares near
mid-session, weighing on the index.
Decliners outnumbered advancers 451 to 325.
Electronics manufacturer LG Electronics Inc was
down 3.7 percent while web portal operator Naver Corp
fell 2.1 percent.
The South Korean won reversed losses from previous
sessions, firming against the greenback as global oil prices and
equities strengthened overnight.
The won stood at 1,168.2 per dollar, up 0.4
percent compared with Tuesday's close of 1,172.6.
June futures on three-year treasury bonds gained
0.01 point to 110.48.
0209 GMT Prev close
Dollar/won 1,168.2 1,172.6
Yen/won 10.7353/19 10.7027
*KTB futures 110.48 110.47
KOSPI 1,973.37 1,982.50
* Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds
(Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Sam Holmes)