* Bank of Korea holds rates for 11th month
* Many expect BOK to cut rates in June or July
SEOUL, May 13 The South Korean won sagged
on Friday morning on expectations the nation's central bank will
cut interest rates next month following a widely-expected
decision to hold policy steady earlier in the day.
A firmer dollar, underpinned by hawkish remarks overnight
from two U.S. Federal Reserve officials also pressured the won
, which stood at 1,167.4 against the greenback as of
0228 GMT, down 0.4 percent from the previous close of 1,162.6.
"Though the BOK held rates for May as expected, many are
expecting a cut in June at the earliest, which would pressure
the won for the time being," said Park Yuna, a foreign exchange
analyst at Dongbu Securities.
South Korea's central bank held its base rate steady for the
11th straight month, as expected, and market participants
believe that the BOK is waiting for more data before deciding on
a rate cut.
"Also, investors are turning away from risky assets again
due to hawkish statements from Fed officials," Park said.
On Thursday, Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren suggested a
rate hike if second-quarter economic data shows strength, while
Kansas City Fed President Esther George said current interest
rates are too low.
South Korean shares were down, weighed by another wobbly
session for U.S. stocks.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
down 0.5 percent at 1,968.38 points.
Foreign investors were poised to be on the negative side of
trading, selling 81.3 billion Korean won ($69.68 million) worth
of KOSPI shares near mid-session.
Decliners outnumbered advancers 453 to 339.
Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
shares fell 2.0 percent, while Posco was down 3.1
percent.
June futures on three-year treasury bonds lost 0.08
point to 110.34.
0228 GMT Prev close
Dollar/won 1,167.4 1,162.6
Yen/won 10.7229/06 10.7226
*KTB futures 110.34 110.42
KOSPI 1,968.38 1,977.49
* Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds
(Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)