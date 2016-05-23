* Won rebounds to 1,180 range; several global events eyed * KOSPI trading volume low on wariness over Fed rate hike SEOUL, May 23 The South Korean won strengthened against the dollar on Monday as investors took profit on the greenback's recent rise, fuelled by hawkish rate talk from U.S. Federal Reserve officials. The won was quoted at 1,814.4 as of 0209 GMT, up 0.5 percent compared with the previous close of 1,190.2. The local currency dropped 1.6 percent last week, pressured by the dollar. "There is no strong momentum for the day, but the market should eye three Fed officials' speeches coming up later in the day and U.S. economic data due to be released over the week," said Park Sung-woo, a foreign exchange analyst at NH Futures. Park said a speech by Fed Chair Janet Yellen on Friday will be the biggest event for the market this week. South Korean shares edged up, after wavering earlier in the session, as foreign investors turned into buyers. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.2 percent at 1,952.12 points. Offshore investors were poised to be buyers, but the amount was small in early trade, standing at a net 2.7 billion Korean won ($2.28 million) worth of KOSPI shares. The sub-index for pharmaceutical shares supported the broader market by gaining 3.1 percent. Market heavyweight Posco was up 2.0 percent and Hyundai Motor Co up 1.5 percent. Advancing issues and declining ones were almost even by 409 to 379. June futures on three-year treasury bonds remained unchanged to 110.28. 0209 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,814.4 1,190.2 Yen/won 10.7812/87 10.7618 *KTB futures 110.28 110.28 KOSPI 1,952.12 1,947.67 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)