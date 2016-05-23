* Won rebounds to 1,180 range; several global events eyed
* KOSPI trading volume low on wariness over Fed rate hike
SEOUL, May 23 The South Korean won
strengthened against the dollar on Monday as investors took
profit on the greenback's recent rise, fuelled by hawkish rate
talk from U.S. Federal Reserve officials.
The won was quoted at 1,814.4 as of 0209 GMT, up
0.5 percent compared with the previous close of 1,190.2. The
local currency dropped 1.6 percent last week, pressured by the
dollar.
"There is no strong momentum for the day, but the market
should eye three Fed officials' speeches coming up later in the
day and U.S. economic data due to be released over the week,"
said Park Sung-woo, a foreign exchange analyst at NH Futures.
Park said a speech by Fed Chair Janet Yellen on Friday will
be the biggest event for the market this week.
South Korean shares edged up, after wavering earlier in the
session, as foreign investors turned into buyers.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up
0.2 percent at 1,952.12 points.
Offshore investors were poised to be buyers, but the amount
was small in early trade, standing at a net 2.7 billion Korean
won ($2.28 million) worth of KOSPI shares.
The sub-index for pharmaceutical shares supported the
broader market by gaining 3.1 percent.
Market heavyweight Posco was up 2.0 percent and
Hyundai Motor Co up 1.5 percent.
Advancing issues and declining ones were almost even by 409
to 379.
June futures on three-year treasury bonds remained
unchanged to 110.28.
0209 GMT Prev close
Dollar/won 1,814.4 1,190.2
Yen/won 10.7812/87 10.7618
*KTB futures 110.28 110.28
KOSPI 1,952.12 1,947.67
* Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds
(Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)