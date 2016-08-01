* Won set to mark five consecutive gaining sessions * KOSPI up to more than 7-wk intraday high * July exports fell most in 3 mths; little impact on market SEOUL, Aug 1 The South Korean won and shares both rose early on Monday with the currency at a more than one-year high against the dollar after much weaker-than-expected U.S. GDP data, tempering expectations for a U.S. interest hike in coming months. The won was quoted at 1,112.6 as of 0207 GMT after touching its strongest level against the dollar since June 26, 2015. It was up 0.7 percent compared with the previous close of 1,120.2. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.7 percent at 2,029.87 points. The index touched its highest intraday level since June 9 early in the session. U.S. economic growth remained tepid in the second quarter as inventories fell for the first time in nearly five years and business investment weakened further, offsetting robust consumer spending. "We will have to see U.S. jobs data coming out on Friday to see where the economy is heading," said Park Sung-woo, a foreign exchange analyst at NH Futures. He added that exporters' dollar selling and offshore demand for the local currency to buy South Korean shares were all supporting the won on Monday. South Korean exports in July fell at the fastest pace in three months, far worse than expected, but the trade ministry said it was due to temporary factors like fewer working days and ship exports and had little impact on markets. Offshore investors were set to be buyers for 18 straight sessions, purchasing a net 133.4 billion Korean won ($120.00 million) worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session. Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics Co Ltd looked set to replace its record-high level, and was trading up 2.1 percent. Web portal Naver Corp fell 2.3 percent. Decliners outnumbered advancers 407 to 379. September futures on three-year treasury bonds gained 0.01 point to 111.15. 0207 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,112.6 1,120.2 Yen/won 10.8400/92 10.8815 *KTB futures 111.15 111.14 KOSPI 2,029.87 2,016.19 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Sam Holmes)