* Won set to mark five consecutive gaining sessions
* KOSPI up to more than 7-wk intraday high
* July exports fell most in 3 mths; little impact on market
SEOUL, Aug 1 The South Korean won and
shares both rose early on Monday with the currency at a more
than one-year high against the dollar after much
weaker-than-expected U.S. GDP data, tempering expectations for a
U.S. interest hike in coming months.
The won was quoted at 1,112.6 as of 0207 GMT
after touching its strongest level against the dollar since June
26, 2015. It was up 0.7 percent compared with the previous close
of 1,120.2.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up
0.7 percent at 2,029.87 points. The index touched its highest
intraday level since June 9 early in the session.
U.S. economic growth remained tepid in the second quarter as
inventories fell for the first time in nearly five years and
business investment weakened further, offsetting robust consumer
spending.
"We will have to see U.S. jobs data coming out on Friday to
see where the economy is heading," said Park Sung-woo, a foreign
exchange analyst at NH Futures.
He added that exporters' dollar selling and offshore demand
for the local currency to buy South Korean shares were all
supporting the won on Monday.
South Korean exports in July fell at the fastest pace in
three months, far worse than expected, but the trade ministry
said it was due to temporary factors like fewer working days and
ship exports and had little impact on markets.
Offshore investors were set to be buyers for 18 straight
sessions, purchasing a net 133.4 billion Korean won ($120.00
million) worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session.
Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
looked set to replace its record-high level, and was trading up
2.1 percent.
Web portal Naver Corp fell 2.3 percent.
Decliners outnumbered advancers 407 to 379.
September futures on three-year treasury bonds
gained 0.01 point to 111.15.
0207 GMT Prev close
Dollar/won 1,112.6 1,120.2
Yen/won 10.8400/92 10.8815
*KTB futures 111.15 111.14
KOSPI 2,029.87 2,016.19
* Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds
(Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Sam Holmes)