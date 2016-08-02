* Foreigners set to break 18-day buying streak * Market waiting for U.S. jobs report SEOUL, Aug 2 South Korean shares slipped early on Tuesday as foreign investors were expected to turn sellers after buying for 18 straight sessions, mainly offloading electric and electronics related stocks. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.4 percent at 2,021.56 points as of 0155 GMT The sub-index for electric and electronics dropped 1 percent. "The won's level has escalated too quickly recently, which is making it hard for offshore investors to participate in stock-trading as enthusiastically as before," said Kim Ye-eun, a stock analyst at LIG Investment & Securities. She added that the shares will not move aggressively for the remainder of the week as the market is waiting for the U.S. July jobs report on Friday. Foreign investors sold a net 7.7 billion Korean won ($6.94 million) worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session, weighing on the index. Tech giant Samsung Electronic Co Ltd was down near 1 percent, while LG Display Co Ltd lost 3.6 percent. Decliners outnumbered advancers 486 to 296. The South Korean won edged down after a sharp rise the prior day. The won stood at 1,110.5 to the dollar, down 0.2 percent compared to Monday's close of 1,108.0. September futures on three-year treasury bonds shed 0.01 point to 111.15. 0155 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,110.5 1,108.0 Yen/won 10.8178/40 10.8104 *KTB futures 111.15 111.16 KOSPI 2,021.56 2,029.61 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)