* Foreigners set to break 18-day buying streak
* Market waiting for U.S. jobs report
SEOUL, Aug 2 South Korean shares slipped early
on Tuesday as foreign investors were expected to turn sellers
after buying for 18 straight sessions, mainly offloading
electric and electronics related stocks.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
down 0.4 percent at 2,021.56 points as of 0155 GMT
The sub-index for electric and electronics dropped 1
percent.
"The won's level has escalated too quickly recently, which
is making it hard for offshore investors to participate in
stock-trading as enthusiastically as before," said Kim Ye-eun, a
stock analyst at LIG Investment & Securities.
She added that the shares will not move aggressively for the
remainder of the week as the market is waiting for the U.S. July
jobs report on Friday.
Foreign investors sold a net 7.7 billion Korean won ($6.94
million) worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session, weighing on the
index.
Tech giant Samsung Electronic Co Ltd was down
near 1 percent, while LG Display Co Ltd lost 3.6
percent.
Decliners outnumbered advancers 486 to 296.
The South Korean won edged down after a sharp rise
the prior day.
The won stood at 1,110.5 to the dollar, down 0.2
percent compared to Monday's close of 1,108.0.
September futures on three-year treasury bonds shed
0.01 point to 111.15.
0155 GMT Prev close
Dollar/won 1,110.5 1,108.0
Yen/won 10.8178/40 10.8104
*KTB futures 111.15 111.16
KOSPI 2,021.56 2,029.61
* Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds
(Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)