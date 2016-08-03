* KOSPI's drop seen as "technical" -analyst * Foreigners set to snap 19-day buying spree SEOUL, Aug 3 South Korean shares fell to a near two-week intraday low on Wednesday and the won also eased as a decline in major global stock markets pressured riskier assets. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.7 percent at 2,004.07 points as of 0249 GMT, its lowest since July 22. The won was quoted at 1,112.0, down 0.2 percent compared to Tuesday's close of 1,110.0. Investors were also hesitant to chase the won up further after the vice finance minister warned against excessive herd behaviour on Tuesday. "We cannot yet say that the risk-off mood has returned. It is rather a technical movement after a sharp rise in most of the stock markets around the world," said Park Seok-hyun, a stock analyst at Eugene Investment & Securities. Park added that the local equities will rebound as second-quarter earnings results were positive. Foreign investors looked set to break their 19-day buying streak, offloading KOSPI shares. Automobile-related shares slumped with Hyundai Motor Co down 1.5 percent and Kia Motors Corp down 1.9 percent. SK Chemicals Co Ltd rose 3.0 percent. Decliners outnumbered advancers 571 to 220. September futures on three-year treasury bonds lost 0.08 point to 111.03. 0249 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,112.0 1,110.0 Yen/won 10.9785/37 11.0073 *KTB futures 111.03 111.11 KOSPI 2,004.07 2,019.03 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)