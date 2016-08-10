* Won, KOSPI set to gain for 5 consecutive sessions
* Won expected to strengthen past 1,080 level -analyst
SEOUL, Aug 10 The South Korean won was
poised to extend its gains for a fifth day and lingered around a
near 15-month intraday high early on Wednesday as a sagging
dollar and the rise in Wall Street boosted global risk demand.
The won stood at 1,098.4 as of 0150 GMT, its
highest since June 22, 2015. It was up 0.7 percent compared with
Tuesday's close of 1,106.1.
"Not only are the U.S. dollar and stocks affecting the won,
but S&P's credit rating upgrade for South Korea from Monday is
still having a positive impact on the won's strength," said Park
Yuna, a foreign exchange analyst at Dongbu Securities.
Park added it was possible for the currency to reach past
the 1,080 won level because there were no specific market
factors that could hinder the currency's upward trend.
South Korean shares, meanwhile, fluctuated in and out of
positive territory after rising during the past four sessions.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
down 0.1 percent at 2,042.24 points.
Offshore investors were poised to be buyers, purchasing a
net 82.1 billion Korean won ($74.80 million) worth of KOSPI
shares near mid-session.
The electric and electronic sub-index dropped 1.5
percent with chipmaker SK Hynix Inc down 3.1 percent
and scereenmaker LG Display Co Ltd down 2.7 percent.
Decliners outnumbered advancers 481 to 381.
September futures on three-year treasury bonds
gained 0.07 point to 111.11.
0150 GMT Prev close
Dollar/won 1,098.4 1,106.1
Yen/won 10.8379/62 10.8115
*KTB futures 111.11 111.04
KOSPI 2,042.24 2,043.78
* Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds
(Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)