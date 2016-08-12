* KOSPI could have biggest weekly gain in 3 weeks
* Upside for shares seems capped - analyst
SEOUL, Aug 12 South Korean shares early on
Friday touched a near 10-month peak, following Wall Street's
record highs overnight, and then held steady.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
marginally up at 2,047.13 points at 0226 GMT. It went as high as
2,060.84 points, the strongest level since Oct. 29.
The index was on track for its biggest gain weekly gain in
three weeks.
But Kang Hyun-gie, a stock analyst at Dongbu Securities,
said that it is unlikely for the local equities to extend gains.
"Global economic indicators, especially the ones from the
U.S., European Union, and China, released in the third quarter
have been weaker than forecast. They would dent shares in the
near term," he predicted.
Offshore investors were poised to be net buyers for the day,
purchasing a net 87.2 billion Korean won ($79.17 million) of
KOSPI shares near mid-session.
Korea Electric Power Corp was down 3.5 percent
after South Korea's energy ministry said on Thursday
residential electricity tariffs for July-September would be cut
by 420 billion won.
Shares of steelmakers rose, with Posco up 1.4
percent, and Hyundai Steel Co 2.1 percent.
Advancers outnumbered decliners 458 to 327.
The South Korean won nudged down with investors
cautious as foreign exchange authorities kept hinting about
smoothing the currency's recent sharp rise.
The won stood at 1,101.4 per dollar, down 0.2
percent compared to Thursday's close of 1,099.5.
The currency looked set to strengthen for a third straight
week.
September futures on three-year treasury bonds were
unchanged at 111.05.
0226 GMT Prev close
Dollar/won 1,101.4 1,099.5
Yen/won 10.7844/04 10.7541
*KTB futures 111.05 111.05
KOSPI 2,047.13 2,048.80
* Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds
(Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Richard Borsuk)