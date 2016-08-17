* Won seemes to be adjusting its sharp rise on Tuesday -analyst * Yellen's comments from Jackson Hole meeting eyed SEOUL, Aug 17 The South Korean won and shares eased early on Wednesday after comments by Federal Reserve officials raised speculation that U.S. interest rates will rise in September. The won stood at 1,099.4 as of 0215 GMT, down 0.7 percent from Tuesday's close at 1,092.2. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.4 percent at 2,039.38 points. "The won is declining more than expected on the (Fed) officials' statements as it has climbed up sharply the previous day," said Park Sung-woo, a foreign exchange analyst at NH Futures. He said the market was waiting for Fed Chair Janet Yellen's comments from the conference at Jackson Hole to get a firmer grasp on when the Federal Reserve will hike the interest rates. Jackson Hole meeting will be held on Aug. 26. Offshore investors were set to be net buyers, purchasing 15.9 billion Korean won ($14.45 million) worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session. The sub-index for food and beverages fell more than 3 percent with Orion Corp losing 12.1 percent due to weak second-quarter earnings data. Decliners outnumbered advancers 594 to 224. September futures on three-year treasury bonds shed 0.02 point to 111.07. 0215 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,099.4 1,092.2 Yen/won 10.9275/69 10.9136 *KTB futures 111.07 111.09 KOSPI 2,039.38 2,047.76 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)