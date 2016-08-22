* KOSPI could be volatile all this week - analyst * Won down, reaches a near 4-week low SEOUL, Aug 22 South Korean shares and the won sagged early on Monday on increased worries the Federal Reserve will hike U.S. rates in September. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.5 percent at 2,046.04 points as of 0212 GMT. The won was quoted at 1,124.1, down 0.6 percent compared with the previous close of 1,117.6. It touched 1,126.5, the weakest level since July 28. Concerns about the Fed have increased ahead of its annual retreat in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, which begins on Thursday. On Sunday, Fed Vice-Chair Stanley Fischer said it is close to hitting its targets for full employment and 2 percent inflation. Late last week, San Francisco Fed President John Williams joined a growing chorus of his colleagues signalling support for a U.S. interest rate hike in the coming months, saying that waiting too long could be costly for the economy. Park Seok-hyun, a stock analyst at Eugene Investment & Securities in Seoul, said that before the Jackson Hole gathering, "the KOSPI's movement will be quite volatile waiting for additional hints on the Fed's next policy decision." Offshore investors were set to be sellers for the day, offloading a net 48.7 billion Korean won ($43.32 million) of KOSPI shares near mid-session. The sub-index for iron, steel and metal dropped 1.3 percent with Posco losing 1.4 percent. Food and beverages index also declined more than 1 percent with CJ Corp down 2.8 percent. Decliners outnumbered advancers 593 to 196. September futures on three-year treasury bonds shed 0.02 point to 111.04. 0212 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,124.1 1,117.6 Yen/won 11.1566/58 11.1025 *KTB futures 111.04 111.06 KOSPI 2,046.04 2,056.24 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Richard Borsuk)