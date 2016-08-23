* Investors dump greenback on profit-taking
* Market cautious waiting for Jackson Hole meeting
SEOUL, Aug 23 The South Korean won
rebounded early on Tuesday as investors sold the greenback,
taking profits after it strengthened sharply over the past two
sessions.
The won was quoted at 1,118.5 as of 0206 GMT, up
0.7 percent compared with Monday's close of 1,126.5.
"The won has been reacting to the dollar's movements most
sensitively among Asian currencies recently, which would explain
today's sharp rise," said Jeong My-young, a foreign exchange
analyst at Samsung Futures.
She added that investors will turn their attention to a
speech by Fed Chair Janet Yellen in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, later
this week for the won's next moves, although direct hints about
the U.S. Federal Reserve's next policy move seems unlikely.
The Jackson Hole meeting is to be held Aug 25-26, with
Yellen speaking late on Friday.
South Korean shares were calm as market participants took a
cautious stance ahead of Yellen's speech.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up
0.2 percent at 2,045.23 points.
Offshore investors were expected to be sellers for the day,
offloading a net 23.5 billion Korean won ($21.03 million) worth
of KOSPI shares near mid-session.
Web portal Naver Corp rose 1.6 percent while
S-Oil Corp fell 3.5 percent.
Decliners outnumbered advancers 419 to 356.
September futures on three-year treasury bonds
gained 0.02 point to 111.07.
0206 GMT Prev close
Dollar/won 1,118.5 1,126.5
Yen/won 11.1583/47 11.1881
*KTB futures 111.07 111.05
KOSPI 2,045.23 2,042.16
* Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds
(Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)