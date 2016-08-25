* KOSPI expected to head up after Jackson Hole - analyst
* Won calms down after recent wild movements
SEOUL, Aug 25 South Korean shares were flat
early on Thursday, dampened by foreign investors trimming their
portfolios ahead of U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's
speech this week that could signal an interest rate hike in
September.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
little changed at 2,045.16 points as of 0210 GMT.
"Offshore investors are mainly dumping electricity and
electronics shares, especially Samsung Electronics' stock which
has pulled up the KOSPI recently," said Kim Ye-eun, a stock
analyst at LIG Investment & Securities.
Yellen is due to speak at the global central bankers'
meeting in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Friday, and markets are
focused on what she will say about U.S. monetary policy.
Kim added that equities are expected to head upwards after
the conference is over.
Foreign investors were poised to be net sellers, offloading
172.8 billion won ($154.56 million) worth of KOSPI shares near
mid-session.
Decliners outnumbered advancers 461 to 309.
Screenmaker LG Display Co Ltd dropped 2.4
percent while Korea Electric Power Corp gained near
2 percent.
The South Korean won edged up to as much
as 1,119.2 per dollar in morning trade before retreating to
1,121.0, slightly firmer than Wednesday's close of 1,122.0.
September futures on three-year treasury bonds lost
0.01 point to 111.03.
0210 GMT Prev close
Dollar/won 1,119.5 1,122.0
Yen/won 11.1305/38 11.1526
*KTB futures 111.03 111.04
KOSPI 2,045.16 2,043.76
* Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds
(Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)