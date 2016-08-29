* Won falls to 1-week low * August jobs data key for Fed Sept decision -analyst * Won seen unlikely to move much the rest of this week SEOUL, Aug 29 The South Korean won plunged more than 1 percent against the dollar early on Monday after Janet Yellen's comments on Friday raised the chance the Federal Reserve may raise U.S. interest rates soon, and even twice, by year-end. The won was quoted at 1,124.1 as of 0214 GMT, down 0.9 percent from the previous close of 1,113.7. It reached as low as 1,128.5, a one-week intraday low. Yellen suggested that the U.S. economy has strengthened enough for a rate hike while Fed's No.2 policymaker Stanley Fischer hinted on more than one policy tightening before year end. "The U.S. August job report due this coming Friday will be closely watched by investors for whether a rate hike as early as next month will actually be possible," said Park Sung-woo, a foreign exchange analyst at NH Futures. He added that the won is unlikely to move much the rest of this week, ahead of the employment data, while dollar-selling at month-end would also keep the currency from falling further. South Korean shares also edged down on Monday, with the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) standing at 2,028.57 points, down 0.4 percent from its Friday close. Foreign investors were poised to be buyers for the day, purchasing a net 14.9 billion Korean won ($13.26 million) of KOSPI shares near mid-session. Automobile manufacturer Kia Motors Corp dropped more than 2 percent while SK Chemicals Co Ltd was down 3.6 percent. Decliners far outnumbered advancers 678 to 142. September futures on three-year treasury bonds shed 0.08 point to 110.93. 0214 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,124.1 1,113.7 Yen/won 11.0012/18 11.0139 *KTB futures 110.93 111.01 KOSPI 2,028.57 2,037.50 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Richard Borsuk)