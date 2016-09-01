* Foreign investors snap 3-day stock-buying session * Aug exports rebounded in 20 mths, but shrugged off by markets SEOUL, Sept 1 South Korean shares dropped to a four-week intraday low early on Thursday as foreign investors dumped stocks amid uncertainties concerning the U.S. Federal Reserve's next policy decision. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.4 percent at 2,026.29 as of 0230 GMT. The index fell to a low of 2016.47, its lowest since Aug. 5, 2016. The South Korean won edged down and was quoted at 1,118.1, down about 0.3 percent from Wednesday's close of 1,114.8. "The possibility of the Fed's rate hike in September will remain quite low unless U.S. August employment data turns out to be unexpectedly strong," said Cho Byung-hyun, a stock analyst at Yuanta Securities. Cho said the stocks will continue their downward movement until the Fed meeting this month and rebound after the event. South Korea's exports rebounded in August after falling for 19 straight months, but had limited impact on financial markets as the gain was mainly due to two extra working days, and fell short of signalling a firm recovery. Offshore investors were poised to be net sellers, offloading 139.6 billion Korean won ($125.02 million) worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session, weighing on the index. Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics Co Ltd dropped more than 3 percent while web portal Naver Corp lost 2.5 percent. Decliners outnumbered advancers 429 to 356. September futures on three-year treasury bonds gained 0.03 point to 110.78. 0207 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,117.5 1,114.8 Yen/won 10.8297/58 10.7830 *KTB futures 110.78 110.75 KOSPI 2,020.11 2,034.65 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)