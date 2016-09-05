* Won, KOSPI both rise to more than 2-wk high * Fed officials' speeches should be eyed -analyst SEOUL, Sept 5 The South Korean won and shares rose to their strongest in over two weeks early on Monday as weaker than expected U.S. jobs data reduced speculation on an imminent increase in U.S. interest rates. The won was quoted at 1,109.3 per dollar as of 0208 GMT, up 0.7 percent compared to the previous close of 1,117.2. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.8 percent at 2,055.58 points. The currency and the stocks were both at their strongest since August 19 of this year. U.S. employment growth slowed more than expected in August after two straight months of robust gains while wages were tepid, which could effectively rule out an interest rate increase from the Federal Reserve this month. "Though the chances of rate increase is low for now, what is important is how the Fed officials look at it," said Jung Sung-yoon, a foreign exchange analyst at Hyundai Futures. Jung said the won will be sensitive to whatever U.S. officials say in speeches scheduled this week. Offshore investors were poised to be net buyers for the day, purchasing 181.2 billion Korean won ($163.42 million) worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session, buttressing the index. Shares in Hanjin Shipping slumped by the daily limit of 30 percent in resumed trade on Monday as the company struggles to contain the fallout of its collapse. Shares of battery maker Samsung SDI opened at its 10-week low, weighed by earnings concerns after key client Samsung Electronics Co Ltd announced a recall of Galaxy Note 7 phones due to fire-prone batteries. Advancers outnumbered decliners 478 to 324. September futures on three-year treasury bonds gained 0.04 point to 110.77. 0208 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,109.3 1,117.x Yen/won 10.6675/44 10.7244 *KTB futures 110.77 110.73 KOSPI 2,055.58 2,038.31 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)