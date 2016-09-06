* Fundamental issues are now more important for KOSPI
-analyst
* Hanjin Shipping rebounds on financial support from the
gov't
SEOUL, Sept 6 South Korean stocks and won
held steady on Tuesday, with early trade in equities dominated
by a jump in shares of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd after
the government stepped in with partial financial support for the
collapsed carrier.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
almost unchanged at 2,060.24 points as of 0204 GMT, after rising
the previous day on reduced chance of a September rate increase
in the United States following disappointing jobs data.
The won stood at 1,106.6, little changed from
Monday's close of 1,105.1.
"Outside issues have pretty much calmed down for now.
Therefore, fundamentals in the South Korean market such as signs
of economic recovery would be the key for the KOSPI's next
movement," said Cho Byung-hyun, a stock analyst at Yuanta
Securities.
He added that schedlued speeches by Federal Reserve
officials this week may influence markets.
Offshore investors purchased a net 34.3 billion Korean won
($30.99 million) worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session.
Shares of Hanjin Shipping Co rose as much as 28 percent as
South Korea's government decided to provide the collapsed
carried with roughly 100 billion won of long-term, low interest
funding.
LG Life Sciences Ltd rose as much as 10.2
percent after LG Chem Ltd said is considering a
merger with the company.
Decliners outnumbered advancers 458 to 317.
September futures on three-year treasury bonds
gained 0.01 point to 110.79.
0204 GMT Prev close
Dollar/won 1,106.6 1,105.1
Yen/won 10.6609/43 10.6675
*KTB futures 110.79 110.78
KOSPI 2,060.24 2,060.08
* Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds
(Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)