* Weak U.S. services sector data dents Fed rate hike views * Won solidly up as dollar hit by Fed outlook post-data * Foreigners mark 4th straight day of stock-buying SEOUL, Sept 7 The South Korean won jumped to a three-week high early on Wednesday as downbeat economic data from the world's biggest economy dented already-low chances of the Federal Reserve raising interest rates as early as this month. The won stood at 1,094.6 as of 0214 GMT, its highest since Aug. 16, and up 1.0 percent compared to Tuesday's close at 1,105.2. The dollar slumped after a survey showed U.S. services sector activity slowed to a 6-1/2-year low in August amid sharp drops in production and orders, pointing to slowing economic growth. "All the economic data from the U.S. that came out in September were below expectations. The won will stay strong against the dollar even if Federal Reserve officials keep their hawkish stance," said Park Sung-woo, a foreign exchange analyst at NH Futures. The won briefly trimmed its gains after San Francisco Fed President John Williams, a top Federal Reserve official, repeated his call for gradual interest rate hikes despite the weak services sector and other recent downbeat indicators. The won has since returned to its earlier level. South Korean shares edged up, supported by foreign investors' demand. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.3 percent at 2,072.80 points. Offshore investors were set to be net buyers, purchasing a net 44.8 billion Korean won ($40.94 million) worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session. Steelmaker Posco gained 2.5 percent while tech firm LG Electronics Inc lost 1.3 percent. Decliners outnumbered advancers 461 to 341. September futures on three-year treasury bonds gained 0.07 point to 110.86.