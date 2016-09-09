* KOSPI falls to 1-wk low; down more than 1 pct
* BOK holds rates at 1.25 percent in Sept
SEOUL, Sept 9 South Korean shares and won fell
early on Friday following a suspected North Korean nuclear test.
South Korea's presidential Blue House will hold a National
Security Council meeting at 0200 GMT on Friday after seismic
activity was detected near North Korea's known nuclear test
site, activity South Korea said could have been a nuclear test.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
down 1.2 percent at 2,038.21 points as of 0201 GMT.
The won was quoted at 1,100.1, down 0.7 percent
compared to Thursday's close of 1,092.6.
The Bank of Korea kept its interest rates on hold at 1.25
percent for September. The decision was expected and had limited
impact on the market.
"Shares will not extend losses unless something surprising
comes out from government officials later on about North Korea's
artificial earthquake," said Kim Ye-eun, a stock analyst at LIG
Investment & Securities.
She added that the fact the South Korean share markets will
be closed from next Wednesday through Friday due to a national
holiday, which is making foreign investors wary of taking
positions.
Offshore investors were set to be net sellers, offloading
55.0 billion Korean won ($50.01 million) worth of KOSPI shares
near mid-session, weighing on the index.
Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
lost 2.6 percent, Naver Corp 2 percent.
Decliners far outnumbered advancers 655 to 158.
September futures on three-year treasury bonds shed
0.09 point to 110.74.
0201 GMT Prev close
Dollar/won 1,100.1 1,092.6
Yen/won 10.7686/35 10.7086
*KTB futures 110.74 110.83
KOSPI 2,038.21 2,063.73
* Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds
(Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)