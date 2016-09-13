* Won likely to maintain current level if Fed holds rates
-analyst
* Samsung Elec up near 5 pct, recovering from prior day
losses
SEOUL, Sept 13 The South Korean won and
shares rebounded early on Tuesday after U.S. Federal Reserve
Governor Lael Brainard's comments made it more likely that the
Fed will stand pat in September.
The won stood at 1,109.5 as of 0203 GMT, up 0.4
percent compared with Monday's close of 1,113.5.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up
0.6 percent at 2,003.54 points.
"If the Fed ends up keeping its rates unchanged for
September, the won will be kept at its current level which is at
around 1,100," said June Park, a foreign exchange analyst at
Daishin Economic Research Institute.
"However, the won is expected to weaken toward the year-end
since the Fed seems like it really wants to raise rates within
this year," added Park.
Offshore investors were poised to be net buyers, purchasing
131.0 billion Korean won ($118.10 million) worth of KOSPI shares
near mid-session.
Shares of Samsung Electronics Co Ltd bounced
almost 5.0 percent, paring its losses from the previous session
following news that Samsung Group de facto leader Jay Y. Lee is
poised to take a board seat.
Korea Electric Power Corp gained more than 2
percent.
Advancers slightly outnumbered decliners 446 to 348.
September futures on three-year treasury bonds
gained 0.04 point to 110.64.
South Korean market will be closed from Wednesday to Friday
for a national holiday and resume its trade on September 19.
0203 GMT Prev close
Dollar/won 1,109.5 1,113.5
Yen/won 10.9194/56 10.8636
*KTB futures 110.64 110.60
KOSPI 2,003.54 1,991.48
* Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds
(Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)