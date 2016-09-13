* Won likely to maintain current level if Fed holds rates -analyst * Samsung Elec up near 5 pct, recovering from prior day losses SEOUL, Sept 13 The South Korean won and shares rebounded early on Tuesday after U.S. Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard's comments made it more likely that the Fed will stand pat in September. The won stood at 1,109.5 as of 0203 GMT, up 0.4 percent compared with Monday's close of 1,113.5. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.6 percent at 2,003.54 points. "If the Fed ends up keeping its rates unchanged for September, the won will be kept at its current level which is at around 1,100," said June Park, a foreign exchange analyst at Daishin Economic Research Institute. "However, the won is expected to weaken toward the year-end since the Fed seems like it really wants to raise rates within this year," added Park. Offshore investors were poised to be net buyers, purchasing 131.0 billion Korean won ($118.10 million) worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session. Shares of Samsung Electronics Co Ltd bounced almost 5.0 percent, paring its losses from the previous session following news that Samsung Group de facto leader Jay Y. Lee is poised to take a board seat. Korea Electric Power Corp gained more than 2 percent. Advancers slightly outnumbered decliners 446 to 348. September futures on three-year treasury bonds gained 0.04 point to 110.64. South Korean market will be closed from Wednesday to Friday for a national holiday and resume its trade on September 19. 0203 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,109.5 1,113.5 Yen/won 10.9194/56 10.8636 *KTB futures 110.64 110.60 KOSPI 2,003.54 1,991.48 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)