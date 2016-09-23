* KOSPI trading for Oct will be limited -analyst * Won, Kospi set to end the week up SEOUL, Sept 23 South Korean shares extended their rally early on Friday, as decisions from major central bank meetings were seen benefitting market liquidity. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.1 percent at 2,052.03 points as of 0204 GMT. It was set to mark a sixth straight gaining session. "The thing is that the investors will start to hold back their positions as time goes on since the Federal Reserve left room for a December rate hike, which is why KOSPI trading will be boxed in during October," said Kang Hyun-gie, a stock analyst at Dongbu Securities. Offshore investors were set to snap their five-day buying streak, and sold a net 9.4 billion Korean won ($8.52 million) worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session. Shares of Hanjin Shipping rose more than 5 percent as its lead creditor bank Korea Development Bank decided to offer a 50 billion won credit line to help unload stranded cargo. Carmaker Hyundai Motor Co rose 2.5 percent. Advancers outnumbered decliners 434 to 350. The South Korean won was quoted at 1,105.8 against the dollar, down 0.2 percent compared to Thursday's close of 1,103.3. Both the stocks and won were poised to mark gains for the week. December futures on three-year treasury bonds were steady at 110.82. 0204 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,105.8 1,103.3 Yen/won 10.9145/54 10.9391 *KTB futures 110.82 110.82 KOSPI 2,052.03 2,049.70 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Dahee Kim)