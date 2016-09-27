(Refiles to fix literal in 1st paragraph) * Won, KOSPI both change course after debate starts * Investors selling US dlr again post-debate - bank dealer SEOUL, Sept 27 The South Korean won and shares inched up early on Tuesday, reversing losses as investor caution over who will next lead the world's biggest economy eased after the U.S. presidential election debate. The won was quoted at 1,103.8 as of 0251 GMT, up 0.4 percent compared to Monday's close of 1,107.9. It had been down half a percent before the debate between Democrat Hillary Clinton and Republican Donald Trump began. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) slipped at the opening, but then changed course and was up 0.3 percent at 2,053.40 points. Trading began an hour before the U.S. debate started. "There were some dollar-long positions ahead of the debate, but now risky assets are in demand again," said a foreign exchange dealer at a bank. "We're also seeing some of those long positions being cut." But Jung Sung-yoon, a foreign exchange analyst at Hyundai Futures, said the won will be volatile as market investors will be on the lookout for changes in public opinion after the debate. Offshore investors were set to be net sellers, offloading 27.8 billion Korean won ($25.21 million) of KOSPI shares near mid-session. Steelmaker Posco gained more than 2 percent while Korean Air Lines Co Ltd rose 4.1 percent. Decliners outnumbered advancers 446 to 326. December futures on three-year treasury bonds shed 0.01 point to 110.79. 0251 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,103.8 1,107.9 Yen/won 10.9528/11 11.0405 *KTB futures 110.79 110.80 KOSPI 2,053.40 2,047.11 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Additional reporting by Yena Park; Editing by Richard Borsuk)