* Won declines for three consecutive sessions * Factory output falls fastest in 19 mths SEOUL, Sept 30 The South Korean won and stocks dropped early on Friday as risk aversion heightened after Deutsche Bank shares slumped overnight, knocking Wall Street and European markets. The won was quoted at 1,104.0 against the dollar as of 0229 GMT, down 0.5 percent compared to Thursday's close of 1,098.8. On Thursday, Wall Street lost about 1 percent as Deutsche Bank shares slumped to a record low after a report that trading clients had withdrawn excess cash and positions held in the largest German lender. Jeong My-young, a foreign exchange analyst at Samsung Futures, said that currencies in Asia are being pressured by the risk-off mood while the won was also hit by foreign sales of equities. Jeong said the mood in markets in the near term will depend somewhat on developments around Deutsche Bank, the largest lender in Germany- Europe's biggest economy. South Korean were also hit by the gloomy mood, with the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) down 0.9 percent at 2,050.57 points. Data did little to help. South Korea's industrial production fell by a seasonally adjusted 2.4 percent in August to post the biggest decline in 19 months, hit by strikes at car factories, but had limited impact on the market. Offshore investors were net sellers, offloading 130.1 billion Korean won ($117.96 million) worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session. Samsung Heavy Industries Co Ltd shares soared as much as 10.3 pct after it secured a 420 billion won order to build two LNG tankers in Europe. Shares of Samsung C&T Corp rose 1 percent after it said it will resume work on a $588.9 million project in Algeria. Decliners far outnumbered advancers 669 to 143. December futures on three-year treasury bonds gained 0.06 point to 110.96. 0229 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,104.0 1,098.8 Yen/won 10.9217/70 10.9033 *KTB futures 110.95 110.89 KOSPI 2,050.57 2,068.72 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)