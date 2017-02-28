* KOSPI's direction likely to remain vague till mid-March -analyst * Foreign investors set to be sellers for 3 straight days SEOUL, Feb 28 South Korean shares were up a touch on Tuesday, while the won was steady as investors waited on U.S. President Donald Trump's speech to Congress later in the global day, where he is expected to seek a ramp up in government spending. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.3 percent at 2,090.90 points as of 0210 GMT. The won stood at 1,132.7 against the dollar, steady compared with Monday's close of 1,133.7. Shares of the companies linked to Lotte Group declined in the wake of the group's approval for a land swap with the government late on Monday that will enable authorities to deploy a controversial U.S. missile defence system. Lotte Confectionery Co Ltd dropped 3.2 percent while Lotte Chilsung Beverage Co Ltd fell 2.7 percent. "The KOSPI is not showing much movement after it fell through the 2,100 level last week amid a lack of market momentum," said Cho Byung-hyun, a stock analyst at Yuanta Securities. Cho added that though the market's current focus is very much on Trump's speech, traders are also looking out for catalysts from a meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors of the Group of 20 countries on March 17-18. Besides uncertainty around the Trump administration's budget plan, there are also question marks on the pace and extent of rate rises by the Federal Reserve this year. Offshore investors were set to be net sellers for three consecutive sessions, offloading 25.2 billion Korean won ($22.27 million) worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session. Decliners outnumbered advancers 457 to 328. March futures on three-year treasury bonds shed 0.03 point to 109.51. 0238 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,132.7 1,133.7 Yen/won 10.0595/75 10.0572 *KTB futures 109.51 109.54 KOSPI 2,090.90 2,085.52 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing Shri Navaratnam)