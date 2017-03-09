* Upbeat U.S. private payrolls support dollar, pressuring won * Won likely to move wildly on Friday on political risk -analyst * S.Korea markets waiting for onshore, offshore events SEOUL, March 9 The South Korean won fell more than 1 percent on Thursday as the dollar firmed on strong U.S. private sector payrolls, while investors waited for a ruling on President Park Geun-hye's impeachment and a Fed policy meeting early next week. South Korea's Constitutional Court will rule on President Park's impeachment on Friday at 11 a.m. (0200 GMT), a court spokesman said on Wednesday. The won stood at 1,155.2 as of 0252 GMT, down 0.9 percent compared with Wednesday's close of 1,145.5. The currency touched a low of 1,157.2 in early trade. "Upbeat private sector jobs data did hike possibilities of Fed's rate increase next week, though the market players are waiting for additional data such as wage growth and new employment," said Jung Sung-yoon, a foreign exchange analyst at Hyundai Futures. The won is likely to strengthen if the court upholds President Park's impeachment as it would clear up uncertainties that have been lingering in the market, Jung said. "No matter what kind of decision comes from the court, the won will definitely show wild movement during tomorrow's session," Jung said. South Korean shares barely moved as investors held back ahead of onshore and offshore events. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was at 2,093.55, little changed from the previous close of 2,095.41. Offshore investors bought 30.1 billion won ($26.06 million) worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session, and were set to be net buyers for a fourth consecutive session. Chipmaker SK Hynix gained nearly 1 percent, while steelmaker Posco lost nearly 1 percent. Decliners outnumbered advancers by 422 to 365. March futures on three-year treasury bonds shed 0.02 point to 109.22. 0252 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,155.2 1,145.5 Yen/won 10.0917/61 10.0882 *KTB futures 109.22 109.24 KOSPI 2,093.55 2,095.41 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)