* KOSPI, won both showing limited change after impeachment * Foreign investors set for a fifth straight buying session (Updates throughout) SEOUL, March 10 South Korea's share market and won gained slightly after the Constitutional Court upheld the impeachment of President Park Geun-hye, instantly removing her from office over a graft scandal involving big business that has gripped the country for months. Park was impeached by parliament in December and stripped of her powers pending the court's ruling. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) gained 0.1 percent to stand at 2,092.293 points as of 0325 GMT. The won stood at 1,157.7 against the dollar, little changed from Thursday's close of 1,158.1. It briefly touched its lowest intraday level since Jan. 31 earlier in the session. "If the court upholds the impeachment, it will actually support the index by clearing up political uncertainties from the market," said Cho Byung-hyun, a stock analyst at Yuanta Securities said before the ruling. Offshore investors turned to net buyers, purchasing a net 31.5 billion won ($27.22 million) worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session. Decliners outnumbered advancers 479 to 307. March futures on three-year treasury bonds shed 0.02 point to 109.17. 0325 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,157.7 1,158.1 Yen/won 10.0486/65 10.0808 *KTB futures 109.17 109.19 KOSPI 2,092.93 2,091.06 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)