* KOSPI winds back from 23-month high amid global pullback * Won down for second day SEOUL, March 22 South Korean shares and the won weakened on Wednesday, pressured by a global selloff of riskier assets sparked by concerns that U.S. President Donald Trump's economic and tax initiatives may be delayed. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.9 percent at 2,159.75 points as of 0225 GMT, while the Korean won fell 0.4 percent to trade at 1,125.1 per dollar. "Stocks aren't doing so well and that's also dragging the won down," said a foreign currency dealer at a local bank in Seoul. Also weighing down equities were reports of fresh North Korean missile launches, which the governments of South Korea and Japan were trying to confirm. Foreign investors net sold 127.5 billion won ($113.43 million) worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session. Decliners outnumbered advancers 561 to 253. Banks and brokerages suffered the deepest losses, all sliding more than 2 percent. Electricity and gas shares and wireless communications operators were among the few that showed meaningful gains before midday, rising 1.4 percent and 2.2 percent, respectively. Hyundai Motor Co was down 1 percent around midday after it gained the most in over 5-1/2 years on Tuesday on restructuring speculation. The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was down 0.8 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged 0.4 percent lower. June futures on three-year treasury bonds xxxx. 0225 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,125.1 1,120.3 Yen/won 10.0851/924 10.0414 *KTB futures 109.50 109.42 KOSPI 2,159.75 2,178.38 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Christine Kim; Additional reporting by Kyoungho Lee; Editing by Kim Coghill)