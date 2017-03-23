* Trump's fight for healthcare policy eyed -analyst * Investors holding back, won supported by weaker dlr SEOUL, March 23 The South Korean won edged up early on Thursday, as the dollar remained weak due to concerns U.S. President Donald Trump will struggle to get his economic policies approved in a timely fashion. The won was quoted at 1,118.9 against the dollar as of 0226 GMT, up 0.4 percent compared to Wednesday's close of 1,123.3. Investors were awaiting Thursday's vote in the U.S. House of Representatives on Trump's healthcare bill, the first major test of the president's legislative ability and whether he can keep his big promises to business. "Investors are holding back ahead of the vote and the dollar staying weak is lending support to the local currency," said Ha Keon-hyeong, a foreign exchange analyst at Shinhan Investment Corp. South Korean shares rose slightly on foreign investors' demand for local equities. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.3 percent at 2,175.42 points. Offshore investors were set to be net buyers, purchasing a net 22.8 billion Korean won ($20.38 million) worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session. Tech firm LG Electronics Inc rose more than 3 percent, while Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd gained 2 percent. Advancers and decliners were almost even by 402 to 371. March futures on three-year treasury bonds shed 0.01 point to 109.47. 0226 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,118.9 1,123.3 Yen/won 10.0341/91 10.0412 *KTB futures 109.47 109.48 KOSPI 2,175.42 2,168.30 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Randy Fabi)