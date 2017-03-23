* Trump's fight for healthcare policy eyed -analyst
* Investors holding back, won supported by weaker dlr
SEOUL, March 23 The South Korean won
edged up early on Thursday, as the dollar remained weak due to
concerns U.S. President Donald Trump will struggle to get his
economic policies approved in a timely fashion.
The won was quoted at 1,118.9 against the dollar
as of 0226 GMT, up 0.4 percent compared to Wednesday's close of
1,123.3.
Investors were awaiting Thursday's vote in the U.S. House of
Representatives on Trump's healthcare bill, the first major test
of the president's legislative ability and whether he can keep
his big promises to business.
"Investors are holding back ahead of the vote and the dollar
staying weak is lending support to the local currency," said Ha
Keon-hyeong, a foreign exchange analyst at Shinhan Investment
Corp.
South Korean shares rose slightly on foreign investors'
demand for local equities.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up
0.3 percent at 2,175.42 points.
Offshore investors were set to be net buyers, purchasing a
net 22.8 billion Korean won ($20.38 million) worth of KOSPI
shares near mid-session.
Tech firm LG Electronics Inc rose more than 3
percent, while Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd
gained 2 percent.
Advancers and decliners were almost even by 402 to 371.
March futures on three-year treasury bonds shed 0.01
point to 109.47.
0226 GMT Prev close
Dollar/won 1,118.9 1,123.3
Yen/won 10.0341/91 10.0412
*KTB futures 109.47 109.48
KOSPI 2,175.42 2,168.30
* Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds
(Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Randy Fabi)