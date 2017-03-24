* KOSPI likely to be weighed if Trump fails -analyst * Won movement subdued waiting for the vote * Samsung shares drop on difficulty to adopt holding company structure SEOUL, March 24 Most South Korean shares and the won showed subdued movement early on Friday, but Samsung group shares fell, some sharply, after Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said it was difficult to adopt a holding company structure at this time. Samsung Electronics dropped over 1 percent, while Samsung C&T Corp and Samsung SDS Co Ltd both plummetted by more than 8 percent. In the broader market investors were waiting to see whether U.S. President Donald Trump rally his party to push through a healthcare bill. The healthcare vote is seen as a test for the Trump's administration that could show its chances of success in pushing through fiscal measures to support its economic agenda. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.3 percent at 2,166.58 points as of 0245 GMT. The won stood at 1,123.8 to the dollar, down 0.1 percent from Thursday's close of 1,122.4. Kim Ji-hyung, a stock analyst at Hanyang Securities, said. that if Trump fails to dismantle Obamacare, it will have negative effects on both U.S. and South Korean stock markets. Offshore investors were expected to be small net sellers of KOSPI shares near mid-session. March futures on three-year treasury bonds shed 0.04 point to 109.44. 0245 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,123.8 1,122.4 Yen/won 10.0889/70 10.1089 *KTB futures 109.44 109.47 KOSPI 2,166.58 2,172.72 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Dahee Kim; editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)