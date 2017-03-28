* KOSPI likely to peak at record high early April -analyst * Samsung Elec Q1 earnings in focus SEOUL, March 28 South Korean shares edged up on Tuesday on expectations that local companies' will post strong first-quarter earnings, especially tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd . The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.2 percent at 2,160.79 points as of 0208 GMT. "The index may touch a record high on the day of Samsung Elec's earnings release, and later correct itself in the following sessions," said Lee Jae-man, a stock analyst at Hana Financial Investment Co Ltd. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's March-quarter earnings release is slated for April 7. The company's shares gained nearly 1 percent in morning trade. Foreign investors were set to be net buyers, purchasing 39.3 billion Korean won ($35.33 million) worth of KOSPI shares. Steelmaker Posco rose nearly 1 percent while Naver Corp dropped 3.1 percent. Advancing issues outnumbered decliners 446 to 336. The South Korean won moved narrowly and was quoted at 1,112.5 to the dollar, barely changed from Monday's close of 1,112.8. June futures on three-year treasury bonds shed 0.01 point to 109.51. 0208 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,112.5 1,112.8 Yen/won 10.0506/97 10.0308 *KTB futures 109.51 109.52 KOSPI 2,160.79 2,155.66 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)