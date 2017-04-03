* S.Korea March exports beat expectations on strong global demand * Fed officials' comments also support won -analyst SEOUL, April 3 The South Korean won started the week firmer early on Monday as March exports data issued at the weekend bolstered the local currency, while the dollar slumped globally. South Korea's exports grew more than expected in March thanks to stronger global demand, even as souring relations with China, its biggest trading partner, continued to pose risks to the economy. The won was quoted at 1,113.4 as of 0221 GMT, up 0.5 percent versus Friday's close of 1,118.4. "In addition to strong exports, Federal Reserve officials' comments also gave some support," said Jeon Seung-ji, a foreign exchange analyst at Samsung Futures. New York Fed President William Dudley said on Friday that the Federal Reserve could begin shrinking its $4.5-trillion balance sheet as soon as this year. South Korean shares edged up with the help of upbeat exports data, although offshore investors were set to be small net sellers near mid-session. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.3 percent at 2,166.67 points. Tech heavyweight LG Electronics rose 1.3 percent after six consecutive sessions of losses while Hyundai Motor lost more than 2 percent. Advancing issues outnumbered decliners 434 to 353. June futures on three-year treasury bonds gained 0.01 point to 109.47. 0221 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,113.4 1,118.4 Yen/won 9.9877/102 10.0243 *KTB futures 109.47 109.46 KOSPI 2,166.67 2,160.23 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)