* N.Korea's missile launch ignored by markets * Investors focusing on Q1 earnings and Trump-Xi summit * KOSPI expected to break 2,200 level in April -analyst SEOUL, April 5 South Korean shares and won took a breather early on Wednesday, ahead of first-quarter earnings and a summit meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping later this week. South Korean markets shrugged off a ballistic missile launch by North Korea earlier on Wednesday. Trump and Xi are expected to discuss Pyongyang's arms programme when they meet on Thursday and Friday. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was at 2,160.73 points as of 0225 GMT, steady versus the previous close. The South Korean won was quoted at 1,122.7 against the dollar, down 0.1 percent compared to Tuesday's close of 1,121.9. March-quarter earnings are expected to be strong and give the stock market a lift, as recent macroeconomic data signalled a recovery, said Cho Byung-hyun, a stock analyst at Yuanta Securities. South Korea's exports grew more than expected in March thanks to stronger global demand, marking a rise for a fifth straight month. The first-quarter earnings period will start with tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd releasing its guidance on Friday. "The KOSPI could touch the 2,200-point level and even reach as high as 2,250 points this month," Cho said. Offshore investors were set to be net sellers for a third consecutive session, offloading 57.1 billion Korean won ($50.87 million) worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session. Shares of Ahnlab Inc soared nearly 20 percent, after its founder Ahn Cheol-soo clinched his centrist People's Party nomination to run for president on Tuesday. Hyundai Motor Co lost nearly 2 percent and Kia Motors Corp was down 1.2 percent. Advancers and decliners were even by 384 to 382. June futures on three-year treasury bonds shed 0.01 point to 109.53. 0225 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,122.7 1,121.9 Yen/won 10.1336/09 10.1480 *KTB futures 109.53 109.54 KOSPI 2,160.73 2,161.10 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Randy Fabi)