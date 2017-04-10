* Won, KOSPI both set for fifth straight sessions of decline * Foreign investors poised to dump stocks for six consecutive days SEOUL, April 10 South Korea's won and stock market fell to near four-week lows on Monday, as investors flocked to safe-haven assets amid rising geopolitical risks. The won fell 0.7 percent to 1,142.3 against the dollar, the weakest since March 15. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) also declined to its lowest since mid-March, down 0.8 percent to 2,133.59 points. U.S. President Donald Trump last week pressed Chinese President Xi Jinping to do more to curb North Korea nuclear programmes. U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Xi had agreed to increase cooperation in reining in North Korea - though he did not offer any new formula for cracking Pyongyang's defiant attitude. "Trump and Xi's summit, the biggest recent event for market players, is believed to have not reached a clear solution for North Korea's possible future provocations, pressuring the won continuously," said Jung Sung-yoon, a foreign exchange analyst at Hyundai Futures. Foreign investors looked set for a sixth consecutive stock-selling session, offloading 65.3 billion Korean won ($57.18 million) worth of KOSPI shares near midday. South Korea's defence-related shares rose in the wake of the U.S.-China summit. Firstec Co Ltd gained more than 4 percent, while Huneed Technologies rose nearly 2 percent. Tech firm LG Electronics Inc lost 3.1 percent. Decliners outnumbered advancers 692 to 123. June futures on three-year treasury bonds shed 0.09 point to 109.28. 0245 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,142.3 1,134.5 Yen/won 10.2470/09 10.2323 *KTB futures 109.28 109.37 KOSPI 2,133.59 2,151.73 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Randy Fabi)