* Won adjusting amid N.Korea worries -analyst * Won's direction to be set by N.Korea's "Day of the Sun" SEOUL, April 14 The South Korean won fell by more than 1 percent early on Friday as media reports of a possible weapons test by North Korea and its potential consequences continued to unnerve financial markets. U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that North Korea was a problem that "will be taken care of," while China also issued warnings as speculation rose that North Korea might be on the verge of a sixth nuclear test. The won stood at 1,138.7 against the dollar as of 0326 GMT, down 0.8 percent versus Thursday's close of 1,129.7, after touching as low as 1,141.0. South Korean shares also fell, with the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) down 0.4 percent at 2,139.14 points. Min Gyeong-won, a foreign exchange analyst at NH Futures said that the won is correcting after a spiking on Thursday amid heightened geopolitical risks ahead of North Korea's biggest national day, the "Day of the Sun" on Saturday. A military parade is expected in Pyongyang to mark the day. "The won's next direction will be decided after North Korea's national day is over," added Min. The cost of insuring sovereign debt remained at its highest since June last year, with South Korean 5-year credit default swaps at 58/59 basis point, indicating that it is becoming costlier to insure South Korean debt across all maturities. "Many are closely watching (North Korean) events on Saturday as it could be a turning point and a pose a buying opportunity. Before that, it is natural that South Korean markets are falling more than other Asian markets," a currency trader in Seoul said. Offshore investors were set to be net sellers, offloading 30.7 billion Korean won ($27.02 million) worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session. Decliners outnumbered advancers 523 to 269. June futures on three-year treasury bonds gained 0.02 point to 109.47. 0326 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,138.7 1,129.7 Yen/won 10.4259/42 10.4053 *KTB futures 109.47 109.45 KOSPI 2,139.14 2,148.61 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)