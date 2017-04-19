* Won adjusting from previous losses -analyst * KOSPI weighed by weaker global stocks, foreign selling SEOUL, April 19 The South Korean won edged up early on Wednesday as market fears around North Korea were partially alleviated when U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis pledged the United States would work with China to reduce tensions. Weaker-than-expected U.S. economic data also broadly pressured the greenback. The won stood at 1,140.7 to the dollar as of 0225 GMT, up 0.1 percent compared to Tuesday's close of 1,142.4. "The won seems to be recovering after seeing a sharp loss on Tuesday," said Jung Sung-yoon, a foreign exchange analyst at Hyundai Futures. The local currency fell nearly 0.8 percent at mid-session on Tuesday because of heightened tension after U.S. Vice President Mike Pence reassured Japan of Washington's commitment to reining in North Korea's nuclear weapons programme. Jung added the North Korea issue had become watered down in markets, with investors' attention shifting to other factors such as U.S. economic data. South Korean shares slumped in response to downbeat global stock markets, especially Wall Street. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.6 percent at 2,136.14 points. Offshore investors were set to be sellers of KOSPI shares, offloading a net 77.5 billion Korean won ($67.98 million) worth, also weighing on the index. Shares of Hyundai Motor fell nearly 3 percent, while S-Oil strengthened nearly 4 percent. Decliners outnumbered advancers 509 to 252. June futures on three-year treasury bonds gained 0.07 point to 109.54. 0225 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,140.7 1,142.4 Yen/won 10.5048/42 10.5269 *KTB futures 109.54 109.47 KOSPI 2,136.14 2,148.46 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)