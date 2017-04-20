* Fed Beige Book, Fischer's comments support dollar * Stocks rebound on demand from offshore investors SEOUL, April 20 The South Korean won slipped to a one-week low early on Thursday as market participants focused on the U.S. Federal Reserve's Beige Book which highlighted modest-to-moderate expansion of the U.S. economy, strengthening the dollar. Vice Chair Stanley Fischer's comments that the spillovers of the Fed rate hikes are "manageable" for foreign economies also supported the dollar. The won was quoted at 1,141.6 against the dollar as of 0233 GMT, down 0.1 percent versus Wednesday's close of 1,140.2. Earlier, the won hit a low of 1,144.7, its weakest since April 12. "Investors are interpreting Fischer's comments as a signal for the next rate hike in June, driving up the dollar today," said Ha Keon-hyeong, a foreign exchange analyst with Shinhan Investment Corp. South Korean shares edged up on foreign demand. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.2 percent at 2,143.72, after shedding 0.5 percent in the previous session. Offshore investors were poised to be buyers of KOSPI shares, purchasing a net 68.1 billion won ($59.66 million) near mid-session. Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics was headed for a fifth straight session of losses, down 1.9 percent. The sub-index for transportation equipment rose more than 2 percent with Hyundai Motor up 3.3 percent and Kia Motors 2.1 percent higher. Advancers outnumbered decliners by 431 to 326. June futures on three-year treasury bonds shed 0.02 point to 109.47. 0233 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,141.6 1,140.2 Yen/won 10.4669/10 10.4949 *KTB futures 109.47 109.49 KOSPI 2,143.72 2,136.40 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)