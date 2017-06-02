* S.Korea's Jan-March GDP up 1.1 percent, beating estimate * KOSPI rebounds to near record-high level of 2,371.67 * Strong sentiment to continue, setting a start for another rally -analyst SEOUL, June 2 Seoul shares jumped early on Friday as South Korea posted its highest quarterly growth in six quarters, boosting investor sentiment with strong support from U.S. stocks overnight. South Korea's economy grew a seasonally adjusted 1.1 percent in January to March, nicely topping an earlier estimate of 0.9 percent. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.9 percent at 2,366.47 points as of 0156 GMT, close to Monday's record-high intraday level of 2,371.67. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 135.53 points, or 0.65 percent, to end at 21,144.18, the S&P 500 gained 18.26 points, or 0.76 percent, to 2,430.06 and the Nasdaq composite added 48.31 points, or 0.78 percent, to 6,246.83. Rhoo Yong-seok, a stock analyst at KB Securities, said both local and global economic indicators were pointing at further KOSPI gains, with strong market sentiment likely to last for a while. "After yesterday's strong imports data, investors have started to believe that even domestic demand in South Korea is improving. And now that the GDP is this strong another KOSPI rally seems quite obvious," he said. While South Korea's May exports showed a double-digit growth of 13.4 percent, imports soared a faster 18.2 percent to $39.05 billion, topping expectations for a 14.6 percent gain. This resulted in a trade surplus of $5.99 billion. Foreign investors were poised to be net buyers, purchasing 234.8 billion Korean won ($209.72 million) worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session, supporting the index. Tech giant Samsung Electronics gained 2.5 percent while LG Electronics rose nearly 5 percent on market forecasts that IT shares will continue to be robust. The South Korean won edged up 0.2 percent to 1,119.7 against the dollar versus Thursday's close of 1,122.0. June futures on three-year treasury bonds shed 0.02 point to 109.59. 0156 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,119.7 1,122.0 Yen/won 10.0320/55 10.0666 *KTB futures 109.59 109.61 KOSPI 2,366.47 2,344.61 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)