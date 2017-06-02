* S.Korea's Jan-March GDP up 1.1 percent, beating estimate
* KOSPI rebounds to near record-high level of 2,371.67
* Strong sentiment to continue, setting a start for another
rally -analyst
SEOUL, June 2 Seoul shares jumped early on
Friday as South Korea posted its highest quarterly growth in six
quarters, boosting investor sentiment with strong support from
U.S. stocks overnight.
South Korea's economy grew a seasonally adjusted 1.1 percent
in January to March, nicely topping an earlier estimate of 0.9
percent.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up
0.9 percent at 2,366.47 points as of 0156 GMT, close to Monday's
record-high intraday level of 2,371.67.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 135.53 points,
or 0.65 percent, to end at 21,144.18, the S&P 500 gained
18.26 points, or 0.76 percent, to 2,430.06 and the Nasdaq
composite added 48.31 points, or 0.78 percent, to
6,246.83.
Rhoo Yong-seok, a stock analyst at KB Securities, said both
local and global economic indicators were pointing at further
KOSPI gains, with strong market sentiment likely to last for a
while.
"After yesterday's strong imports data, investors have
started to believe that even domestic demand in South Korea is
improving. And now that the GDP is this strong another KOSPI
rally seems quite obvious," he said.
While South Korea's May exports showed a double-digit growth
of 13.4 percent, imports soared a faster 18.2 percent to $39.05
billion, topping expectations for a 14.6 percent gain. This
resulted in a trade surplus of $5.99 billion.
Foreign investors were poised to be net buyers, purchasing
234.8 billion Korean won ($209.72 million) worth of KOSPI shares
near mid-session, supporting the index.
Tech giant Samsung Electronics gained 2.5
percent while LG Electronics rose nearly 5 percent
on market forecasts that IT shares will continue to be robust.
The South Korean won edged up 0.2 percent to
1,119.7 against the dollar versus Thursday's close of 1,122.0.
June futures on three-year treasury bonds shed 0.02
point to 109.59.
0156 GMT Prev close
Dollar/won 1,119.7 1,122.0
Yen/won 10.0320/55 10.0666
*KTB futures 109.59 109.61
KOSPI 2,366.47 2,344.61
* Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds
(Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)