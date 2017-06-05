* Won likely to linger around 1,110 level -analyst * Stocks adjust on profit-taking, geopolitical worries SEOUL, June 5 The South Korean won strengthened moderately early on Monday as the greenback was weighed by slower-than-expected U.S. job growth, suggesting the labour market was losing momentum despite a fall in the unemployment rate. The won was quoted at 1,119.0 to the dollar as of 0223 GMT, up 0.3 percent compared to the previous close of 1,121.8. "U.S. job data missing forecasts seems to be mainly driving the won's gains for today, along with fair support from offshore purchasers of local stocks," said Jeon Seung-ji, a foreign exchange analyst at Samsung Futures. Jeon added that the won was likely to linger at around the current level as investors will hold their positions ahead of many events such as former FBI director James Comey's testimony and Britain's national election later this week. South Korean shares edged lower on profit-taking as sentiment retreated after the attacks in London that killed at least seven people. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.2 percent at 2,366.90 points. Nonetheless, offshore investors were set to be net buyers, purchasing 66.8 billion Korean won ($59.71 million) worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session. Chipmaker SK Hynix lost nearly 2 percent while Hyundai Mobis gained 2 percent. Advancing issues outnumbered decliners 483 to 321. June futures on three-year treasury bonds gained 0.03 point to 109.68. 0223 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,119.0 1,121.8 Yen/won 10.1062/90 10.1293 *KTB futures 109.68 109.65 KOSPI 2,366.90 2,371.72 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)