* ECB policy meeting, Comey's testimony, Britain's election eyed * KOSPI to gain further once the events are digested -analyst SEOUL, June 7 South Korean shares and the won drifted early on Wednesday with market sentiment subdued ahead of several major events set for Thursday: A European Central Bank policy meeting, Britain's general election, and congressional testimony from former FBI director James Comey. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.1 percent at 2,366.02 points as of 0212 GMT. The won stood at 1,120.9 against the dollar, down 0.2 percent compared to Monday's close of 1,118.3. "Though the investors are holding positions for now, the index is likely to continue going upward after the market digests all those events. The events will not hurt current fundamentals," said Kim Ye-eun, a stock analyst at Cape Investment & Securities. Offshore investors were set to be net buyers, purchasing 50.5 billion Korean won ($45.04 million) worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session, while local institutions offloaded a net 149.6 billion won worth. Shares of LG Display gained nearly 3 percent after several analyst reports predicted strong earnings in coming quarters. Messaging app operator Kakao Corp also rose 2.6 percent, pushed up by expectations for better earnings in the second half. Decliners outnumbered advancers 423 to 353. June futures on three-year treasury bonds were unchanged at 109.70. 0212 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,120.9 1,118.3 Yen/won 10.2337/74 10.2099 *KTB futures 109.70 109.70 KOSPI 2,366.02 2,368.62 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)