* Further losses in won unlikely for the day -analyst * Dlr to regain after events, pushing won down to 1,130 level SEOUL, June 8 The South Korean won edged down to a two-week low early on Thursday as investors were nervous before the European Central Bank's policy meeting, elections in Britain and congressional testimony from ex-FBI director James Comey who was fired by President Donald Trump last month. Domestic markers, however, appeared to take in stride the firing of several land-to-ship missiles by North Korea. The won was quoted at 1,125.0 against the dollar as of 0202 GMT, down 0.1 percent from Wednesday's close of 1,124.0 and off a May 24 low of 1,127.1 touched earlier. "The currency declined more than expected at the end of yesterday's session, and therefore additional losses are very unlikely for today," said Ha Keon-hyeong, a foreign analyst at Shinhan Investment Corp. Ha expects the won to weaken toward the 1,130 level in the event Comey's Senate appearance later in the day fails to show Trump may have been engaged in obstruction of justice - an offence that could lead to impeachment hearings. South Korean shares lost ground for a third straight session, with the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) down 0.3 percent at 2,353.67 points. Offshore investors were poised to be net sellers, offloading 93.4 billion Korean won ($83.02 million) worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session. Shares of SK Innovation fell nearly 2 percent while steelmaker Posco lost 1.1 percent. Decliners outnumbered advancers 493 to 288. June futures on three-year treasury bonds shed 0.02 point to 109.67. 0202 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,125.0 1,124.0 Yen/won 10.2394/77 10.2265 *KTB futures 109.67 109.69 KOSPI 2,353.67 2,360.14 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)