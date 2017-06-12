* Samsung Elec, SK Hynix drop over 2 pct, pressuring overall market * Market waiting for more hints on Fed's future policy moves -analyst SEOUL, June 12 South Korea's leading electronics stocks skidded on Monday after a slide in U.S. technology shares, pulling the benchmark index lower. LG Display tumbled 4.2 percent, while Samsung Electronics fell as much as 2.1 percent and SK Hynix dropped 2.6 percent. The sub-index for electric and electronics recoiled nearly 2 percent. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.8 percent at 2,362.06 points as of 0205 GMT. "A big slide in U.S. technology sector is taking a toll on South Korea's market heavyweight shares like Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, putting huge pressure on overall stock markets," said Bae Sung-young, a stock analyst at KB Securities. U.S. tech shares fell on Friday on worries about the power of Apple's upcoming iPhones and a cautious Goldman Sachs report about tech stocks. Offshore investors were poised to be net sellers, offloading 155.7 billion Korean won ($138.38 million) worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session. Bae said investors were also cautious ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve policy decision on Wednesday. With an interest rate hike widely expected, markets are looking for clues on its plans for further tightening in coming months and how it plans to reduce its massive balance sheet. Decliners far outnumbered advancers 554 to 249. The South Korean won also edged lower due to cautious trading ahead of U.S. central bank meeting. The won was quoted at 1,125.4 to the dollar, down 0.2 percent compared to Friday's close of 1,123.2. June futures on three-year treasury bonds shed 0.13 point to 109.53 as Bank of Korea's chief said may need to adjust the pace of monetary policy easing in case of clear signs of improvement. 0205 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,125.4 1,123.2 Yen/won 10.2022/86 10.1852 *KTB futures 109.53 109.66 KOSPI 2,362.06 2,381.69 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)