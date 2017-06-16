* Won volatile after Fed rate increase * Strong US data supports dollar * Korean stocks down slightly, foreigners net sellers SEOUL, June 16 The South Korean won slipped to a five-week low early on Friday as the dollar bounced in the wake of strong U.S. economic data, backing the Federal Reserve's interest rate increase this week and its signal to keep tightening policy. The won was quoted at 1,130.4 against the dollar as of 0225 GMT, down 0.6 percent versus Thursday's close of 1,124.1. The currency briefly touched 1,131.3, the weakest intraday level since May 11. "Though the Fed seems really confident about U.S. economic growth, market players are holding mixed views on how long this growth phase would last, causing more volatility in the currency," said Jung Sung-yoon, an analyst at Hyundai Futures. Jung expects currency volatility to last for a while. The won was poised to end the week down, a third straight declining week. Dollar bulls were cheered by Thursday's run of upbeat U.S. economic data, including initial jobless claims for the week ended June 10, as well as the June readings of the New York Fed's Empire State business conditions index and the Philadelphia Fed business conditions index. South Korean shares edged down with the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) off 0.1 percent at 2,359.04 points. Offshore investors were set to be net sellers, offloading 50.2 billion Korean won ($44.41 million) worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session. Market heavyweight Naver Corp lost 1.4 percent while SK Hynix was down 1 percent. Decliners outnumbered advancers 454 to 354. June futures on three-year treasury bonds shed 0.06 point to 109.52. 0225 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,130.4 1,124.1 Yen/won 10.1628/82 10.1842 *KTB futures 109.52 109.58 KOSPI 2,359.04 2,361.65 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)