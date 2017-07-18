S.Korea stocks look to earnings guidance to give record rally fresh legs, won edges up

* KOSPI treads water near record high after 3-day rally * Earnings guidance awaited later in week * Won firms slightly SEOUL, July 18 (Reuters) - South Korean shares paused on Tuesday as foreigners turned sellers after the benchmark rallied for three straight days to all-time highs, and as investors looked to company earnings guidance later in the week to give the market fresh momentum. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.1 percent at 2,423.85 points as of 0212 GMT. Offshore investors were set to be modest net sellers of KOSPI shares near mid-session, offloading 105.9 billion Korean won ($94.02 million) worth. "There is no specific momentum to drive the markets for today, keeping the KOSPI in a very narrow range," said Kim Hyung-ryeol, a stock analyst at Kyobo Securities. Kim said market moves for the rest of the week will depend on global economic data and second-quarter earnings guidance from some local companies such as Samsung Eletro-Mechanics Co Ltd . Kakao rose nearly 4 percent on high hopes of an earnings surprise for the second quarter. Samsung SDI gained 1 percent. Overall stocks were mixed, with decliners slightly outnumbering advancers 450 to 336. The South Korean won was 0.2 percent up at 1,126.5 to the dollar compared to Monday's close of 1,128.3. September futures on three-year treasury bonds gained 0.03 point to 109.21. 0212 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,126.5 1,128.3 Yen/won 10.0346/71 10.0079 *KTB futures 109.21 109.18 KOSPI 2,423.85 2,425.10 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)