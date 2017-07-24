FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea stocks pause after 7-day rally, won steady
July 24, 2017 / 2:59 AM / 2 days ago

S.Korea stocks pause after 7-day rally, won steady

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * KOSPI snaps 7-day rally on foreign stock-selling
    * Ottogi Corp surges on President Moon's invite for business
talks
    * Won steady after breaking into 1,120/dollar level last
week

    SEOUL, July 24 (Reuters) - South Korean shares were slightly
weaker early on Monday, snapping a seven-day rally as foreign
investors sold off local equities to take profit.
    Optimism, however, persisted after the South Korean
parliament approved the government's 11 trillion won ($9.85
billion) supplementary budget over the weekend.             
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)         ticked
down 0.2 percent to 2,446.12 points as of 0224 GMT.
    "Investors' overall stance has not changed much. The index
is just going through technical adjustments after quite a long
rally," said Kim Sung-hwan, a stock analyst at Bookook
Securities.
    Offshore investors were expected to be net sellers,
offloading 115.4 billion won worth of KOSPI shares near the
mid-session, weighing on the index. 
    Kim said he expects the KOSPI to find a footing in a range
over 2,450 points within the week.
    Ready-meal maker Ottogi Corp             basked in its new
strength while declining issues far outnumbered advancing ones
508 to 289.
    Ottogi shares surged as much as 18.7 percent on President
Moon Jae-in's invitation to high-level business talks. The
company was the only non-conglomerate among 14 corporate groups
invited to attend the meeting to discuss diverse issues such as
generating jobs.             
    The South Korean won        barely moved, largely ignoring
the greenback's slump as traders stayed cautious after the
currency rose past the 1,120 level last week.
    The won            was quoted at 1,117.3 to the dollar, up
0.1 percent compared with the previous close of 1,118.2.
    September futures on three-year treasury bonds        
gained 0.06 point to 109.35. 
    
                       0224 GMT    Prev close
 Dollar/won             1,117.3       1,118.2
 Yen/won             10.0658/21       10.0612
 *KTB futures            109.35        109.29
 KOSPI                 2,446.12      2,450.06
 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds
    ($1 = 1,117.2000 won)

 (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

