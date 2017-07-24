S.Korea stocks pause after 7-day rally, won steady

* KOSPI snaps 7-day rally on foreign stock-selling * Ottogi Corp surges on President Moon's invite for business talks * Won steady after breaking into 1,120/dollar level last week SEOUL, July 24 (Reuters) - South Korean shares were slightly weaker early on Monday, snapping a seven-day rally as foreign investors sold off local equities to take profit. Optimism, however, persisted after the South Korean parliament approved the government's 11 trillion won ($9.85 billion) supplementary budget over the weekend. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ticked down 0.2 percent to 2,446.12 points as of 0224 GMT. "Investors' overall stance has not changed much. The index is just going through technical adjustments after quite a long rally," said Kim Sung-hwan, a stock analyst at Bookook Securities. Offshore investors were expected to be net sellers, offloading 115.4 billion won worth of KOSPI shares near the mid-session, weighing on the index. Kim said he expects the KOSPI to find a footing in a range over 2,450 points within the week. Ready-meal maker Ottogi Corp basked in its new strength while declining issues far outnumbered advancing ones 508 to 289. Ottogi shares surged as much as 18.7 percent on President Moon Jae-in's invitation to high-level business talks. The company was the only non-conglomerate among 14 corporate groups invited to attend the meeting to discuss diverse issues such as generating jobs. The South Korean won barely moved, largely ignoring the greenback's slump as traders stayed cautious after the currency rose past the 1,120 level last week. The won was quoted at 1,117.3 to the dollar, up 0.1 percent compared with the previous close of 1,118.2. September futures on three-year treasury bonds gained 0.06 point to 109.35. 0224 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,117.3 1,118.2 Yen/won 10.0658/21 10.0612 *KTB futures 109.35 109.29 KOSPI 2,446.12 2,450.06 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds ($1 = 1,117.2000 won) (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)