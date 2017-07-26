FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea won falters after long rally; stocks ease
July 26, 2017 / 3:17 AM / a day ago

S.Korea won falters after long rally; stocks ease

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Won consolidates ahead of Fed after recent rally
    * Next focus will be on Jackson Hole meeting after Fed -
analyst
    * KOSPI wobbles as offshore investors offload stocks

    SEOUL, July 26 (Reuters) - The South Korean won        fell
against the dollar early on Wednesday, amid continuing
consolidation after a two-week long rally ahead of the outcome
of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting later in the global day.
    The won            was quoted at 1,118.9 to the dollar, down
0.3 percent, as of 0239 GMT compared with Tuesday's close of
1,115.3. 
    "Currencies usually move in a narrower range before global
events such as when the Fed meets, to be cautious, but the won
is moving more than usual today as the currency has risen
sharply recently," said Paik Seokhyun, a foreign exchange
analyst at Shinhan Bank.
    The won rose 3.7 percent from July 7 to July 24.
    Paik expects the won's movements to be quite calm against
the dollar after the Fed concludes its meeting on Wednesday,
where it is widely expected to keep rates unchanged. The
market's focus will be on the Jackson Hole meeting in August. 
    South Korean shares fluctuated as upbeat sentiment from Wall
Street was offset by foreign investors' continued stock-selling.
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)         was
down 0.3 percent at 2,433.48 points.
    Offshore investors were poised to be sellers, offloading a
net 168.1 billion won ($150.3 million) worth of KOSPI shares
near mid-session, weighing on the index. 
    Hotel Shilla Co Ltd             jumped as much as 8.3
percent to its highest since Sept, 13, 2016, boosted by its
better-than-expected second-quarter operating profits.
            
    Software services firm Samsung SDS Co Ltd            
plunged more than 9 percent after a research report from global
securities company CLSA. The report said Samsung SDS is
overvalued and recommends investors sell the stock.            
    Decliners outnumbered advancers 431 to 360.
    September futures on three-year treasury bonds         shed
0.05 point to 109.30. 
    
                       0239 GMT    Prev close
 Dollar/won             1,118.9       1,115.3
 Yen/won              9.9965/91       10.0001
 *KTB futures            109.30        109.35
 KOSPI                 2,433.48      2,439.90
 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds
    

 (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

