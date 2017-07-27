FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a day ago
S.Korea won nears 2017 high as dollar softens, stocks inch up
Cook stands firm for England in 100th Oval test
Hitler exhibition in Berlin bunker asks "How could it happen?"
Editors' choice
#Market Movers
July 27, 2017 / 3:04 AM / a day ago

S.Korea won nears 2017 high as dollar softens, stocks inch up

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Won jumps to over 4-month high on views Fed more dovish on
rates
    * Won could test the year's high during the session -analyst
    * Samsung Elec reports record quarterly operating profit

    SEOUL, July 27 (Reuters) - The South Korean won        rose
to a more than four-month high on Thursday as the dollar wilted
on views that sluggish inflation may prompt the Federal Reserve
to hold off on another interest rate hike this year.
            
    The Fed's more cautious wording on the inflation outlook on
Wednesday, and a resulting jump in riskier assets globally,
overshadowed domestic data showing a slowdown in South Korea's
economic growth, which had been expected.
    Preliminary estimates from the central bank showed the
economy grew 0.6 percent in the second quarter, almost half the
pace seen early in the year, as construction sector activity
slowed.             
    The won            was quoted at 1,113.4 to the dollar as of
0214 GMT, compared to Wednesday's close of 1,121.8. It touched
as high as 1,112.0 at the opening of the trade, its strongest
intraday level since April 3.
    "The Fed always highlighted that relatively low inflation
will only be temporary issue but it seemed less confident in
July meeting's statement," said Park Sung-woo, a foreign
exchange analyst at NH Futures.
    Park added that the won could test the year's highest
intraday level during the session, which is 1,110.5 on March 28,
but the overall sentiment will be cautious as traders ponder
whether such a move would trigger "smoothing operations" by
foreign exchange authorities. 
    South Korean shares edged higher, supported by another
record close on Wall Street on expectations the Fed will remain
cautious in light of tepid price pressures.
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)         was up
0.2 percent at 2,440.01 points.
    Foreign investors were expected to be net sellers,
offloading 64.8 billion Korean won ($58.20 million) worth of
KOSPI shares near mid-session. 
    Tech giant Samsung Electronics             reported a record
operating profit for the April-June period, but investors were
quick to take profits on the stock's early jump. The stock rose
as much as 1.6 percent, but was little changed by late morning.
            
    Software service firm Samsung SDS             rose over 3
percent, showing a modest recovery from a sharp fall over 9
percent on the previous day. 
    Advancers outnumbered decliners 387 to 377.
    September futures on three-year treasury bonds        
gained 0.07 points to 109.37. 
    
                       0214 GMT    Prev close
 Dollar/won             1,113.4       1,121.8
 Yen/won             10.0320/64        9.9973
 *KTB futures            109.37        109.30
 KOSPI                 2,440.01      2,434.51
 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds

 (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)

